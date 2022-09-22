Ballylongford Mill to host a free book fair next Sunday

If you’re in and around the Ballylongford area this coming Sunday, October 2, then be sure to pop on in to the Ballylongford Mill from 10am to 4pm where the first annual Ballylongford Book Fair will be taking place.

The fair is the brainchild of adopted local Brad Galloway and his team and it promises to be a book lovers paradise with eight book dealers confirmed so far with a mix of second-hand, collectable, antiquarian and new books to be found on the day.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the event, Brad said there will be something for people of all ages – kids and adults alike – on the day.

“It looks like we’ve got eight book sellers/dealers so far in total. Six of these will be selling second-hand books and there will be two new book sellers there as well. From memory, one will be selling children’s books and one is poetry,” he said.

"It could be a good place for people to pick up a bargain. There’ll be a good range of books for everyone to peruse so it should be a good day out hopefully,” Brad continued.

As if the promise of leafing through books was not enticing enough, admission to the fair is completely free and there's even talk of a barbeque taking place as well on the day.

Anyone who would like to set up a book stall themselves, they can contact organisers on the Ballylongford Mill Facebook page.