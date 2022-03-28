Ballyfinnane rides again as popular fundraising cycle returns this Saturday

Brendan Griffin TD helping to officially launch the 'Tour de Ballyfinnane Cycle' at Divanes Car Sales Castleisland - who are sponsoring the event - on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley.

After a two-year enforced COVID absence, it was with great delight at the weekend that organisers of the hugely popular 'Tour De Ballyfinnane’ fundraising cycle were able to officially launch the event's 2022 outing which will take place this coming Saturday, April 2 at 10am.

This will be the seventh year of the event and it’s hoped that Saturday’s outing will prove to be as successful as it has in previous years when it has raised thousands of euro for the two-teacher Ballyfinnane NS; the school is co-educational, rural Catholic school which is situated in the parish of Kiltallagh, between Farranfore and Castlemaine.

The event, organised by the Parents Association of the school as well as with the the support of school’s the Board of Management, the local community and copious amounts of local businesses, was launched at Divane’s Volkwagen – who are sponsoring the event – showroom in Castleisland on Saturday morning by local TD Brendan Griffin.

There will be two routes on offer on the day, a 70km route and a 45km route, both of which will be commencing from Ballyfinnane Community Hall at 10 am on Saturday morning.

Refreshments will be provided along the route and again at the finish line with the complimentary BBQ & entertainment at The Shanty Bar. Ballyfinnane.

Participants can pre-register on the event’s website http://www.tourdeballyfinnane.ie/ or alternatively, you can do so on the day itself from 8am.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the community, local businesses and not least the cyclists who take part in the event. We do all we can to ensure the event is enjoyable and run to a high standard, this year will be no different and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Ballyfinnane on the 2nd of April,” said Principal of Ballyfinnane NS, Catherine O’Shea.

The 70km route will cost €25 and it will take you west to Castlemaine, Inch, Annascaul, Gleann na nGealt, Camp, Tonevane, Caherleaheen, Farmer’s Bridge & over the final climb of the day at Garraun on the return to Ballyfinnane.

The 45km cost will cost €20 and takes you east to Currans, Castleisland, Ballymac, Tralee and back to Ballyfinnane via the Killarney Road and Gortatlea.