Ballyfinnane cycle’s seventh outing hailed as a huge success

Cooking staff Elaine Kelliher and Katie Ryan were ready to feed the hungry cyclists at the Ballyfinnane NS fundraiser, the 'Tour De Ballyfinnane' cycle on Saturday morning.

Teresa White and Moss McKenna were all smiles on Saturday morning before they set off on the ‘Tour de Ballyfinnane’ cycle which took place on Saturday.

After two years off the road, the popular ‘Tour De Ballyfinnane’ made its return at the weekend and as always, it was very much a community effort, with Catherine O’Shea, the principal of Ballyfinnane NS hailing the day – which acts as a fundraiser for the school – as a huge success on every front.

It was the seventh year of the cycle with year's event organised by the school’s amazing Parents Association with huge support coming from Board of Management of Ballyfinane N.S as well as from the local community and copious amounts of local businesses.

There were two routes on offer on the day, a 70km route and a 45km route, both of which started from Ballyfinnane Community Hall and as always, there was a wonderful evening to be had post cycle in The Shanty Bar.

“It was absolutely fantastic. It was a wonderful event for the school but also for the local community. The volunteerism and all the hard work done by the absolutely amazing parent’s association – and in particular their Chairperson, Daniel O’Shea – was second-to-none. They just put 110 million percent behind the ‘Tour De Ballyfinnane’ this year,” said Catherine.

“It was a fabulous day. From about 6:30am on Saturday, there were people at the community centre, there were people at the school, all ready to go. The highlight of the Tour De Ballyfinnane every year really is the after party in The Shanty Bar. It’s here that the parents and people from the locality and the community, they put on a wonderful BBQ afterwards and the cyclists and their families come along so it really is a community effort,” she continued.

”We’re a very small school, we’ve only two teachers, and to run an event of this size, for a small school like ourselves, it’s a huge achievement,” she added.

A fundraiser for the school, the money raised, Catherine said, will go towards helping to build an astroturf pitch but while the majority of the money raised is for Ballyfinnane NS, Catherine added that they have always shared a portion of it with the local community.

"Ballyfinnane is a very community orientated area so we would, through the Tour De Ballyfinnane, would have given funding toward the local community playground and we would have also given funding towards the new car park in front of the hall. So, while the majority of the funding is for the school. there’s also a strong community aspect and a community benefit to it,” she said.

Finally, Catherine said that she must give a big thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors who made the day such a success, in particular their main sponsor, Divane’s Volkwagen showroom Castleisland who she said gave the event huge support.