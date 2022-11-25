Ballyduff man told guards to ‘f*** off’ and was pepper-sprayed after arrest

Gardaí were told to “f*** off” and had to pepper spray a man they had arrested in Ballyduff before bringing him to a Garda station.

Jason Flaherty (31) of Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, was before the latest sitting of Listowel District Court charged with being intoxicated in a public place and being threatening and abusive on June 21 this year. The Court heard that Gardaí were examining a car parked on Main Street, Ballyduff, when Mr Flaherty came out of a shop, appearing unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested, but Garda evidence outlined that a struggle ensued with an un-cooperative Mr Flaherty before he was brought to a station.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client had no recollection of the incident and was very apologetic for what happened. Judge David Waters convicted Mr Flaherty, fining him €450.