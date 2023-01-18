Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ballyduff man died as result of ‘horrific wounds’ consistent with a prongs of teleporter, inquest hears

Anthony O'Mahony (inset) whose inquest took place this week. This comes following the finalisation of a criminal trial in 2018. Expand

Close

Anthony O'Mahony (inset) whose inquest took place this week. This comes following the finalisation of a criminal trial in 2018.

Anthony O'Mahony (inset) whose inquest took place this week. This comes following the finalisation of a criminal trial in 2018.

Anthony O'Mahony (inset) whose inquest took place this week. This comes following the finalisation of a criminal trial in 2018.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Ballyduff man suffered five penetrative wounds right through his body, inflicted by teleporter prongs, which led to his death in Ballyduff in April 2017, an inquest into his death heard this week.

The inquest into the death of Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, opened at Listowel Courthouse this week and heard evidence from former state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. 

Privacy