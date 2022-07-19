Ballydonoghue GAA Club proud of its man: ‘there was always something about Jason that stood out’

Members of Ballydonoghue GAA Club cheering on their club player, Jason Foley, ahead of Sunday. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

People in north Kerry seldom need an excuse to wave the green and gold of Kerry but when it’s the week before an All-Ireland final, true passion comes to the fore.

Listowel and Ballybunion are fully decked out in flags and buntings ever since the semi-final win, as are the homes and workplaces across the region.

A win on Sunday is badly needed as not since 2014 has Kerry brought Sam home. Nowhere is the excitement as powerful as in Ballydonoghue – the home of Kerry full-back, Jason Foley.

If Kerry take down Galway on Sunday, Jason will become the first player from the Ballydonoghue GAA Club to win a senior All-Ireland medal for Kerry since Liam Flaherty in 1997.

The club recently renovated its club house and chairman Martin O’Mahony is hoping for a celebration in the coming weeks with Sam Maguire as VIP.

“The entire community is immensely proud of Jason. The build-up is unreal and we’re hoping they’ll do it. It’ll be tough, but we’ve no doubt Jason is more than capable of the task,” Martin said.

He explained how Jason was part of a blossoming crop of young players to excel for the club in recent years, including a team that reached the Féile semi-final final in 2014.

“That crop won division one from U12 up to minor. It was massive for us. Jason was a big part of that. You could pick him out from U10, he always had it,” said Martin.

"His involvement on Sunday is huge. Jason always gives a hand with the girls and boys at the club, and is always available for coaching sessions; he never says no. It’ll be huge for us if they win it,” he added.

Secretary of Ballydonoghue GAA Club Gerard Moran described Jason as a ‘gentleman’ who always has his club at heart.

“There was always something about Jason. When he won his first All-Ireland medal as a minor, his mother, Noelle, said it was his first for football as he won several national honours in athletics. He is an amazing talent,” said Gerard.

“The community is so excited, and I’ve never before seen as much demand for tickets. I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s a good complaint to have. But we’re quietly confident Jason will bring the cup back to Ballydonoghue,” said Gerard.