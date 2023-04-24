Ballybunion to host popular MOYA festival this Bank Holiday weekend

The MOYA (Meditation, Ocean, Yoga and Art) Festival will take place in Ballybunion this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The scenic surroundings of Ballybunion are set to play host to a fantastic weekend of yoga, meditation and art this coming May Bank Holiday Weekend.

This is the sixth year of the popular MOYA – which stands for Meditation, Ocean, Yoga and Art – festival including throughout COVID when organisers took the event online and kept it alive.

This year’s event will run from Friday April 28 to Monday May 1 inclusive and organisers this week told The Kerryman that Ballybunion is the “perfect place for a wellness festival” to be held.

"We understand this from feedback from so many people who find great solace in a walk on the beach or along the cliffs and we also have top class restaurants and cafes, so the food options here are perfect. The Family Day has gone from strength to strength and this year there will be a giant market in McMunns Garden with up to 60 stalls,” said organiser Gráinne Toomey, adding that in the playground, there will be also be a huge drumming extravaganza, bouncy castles and other stalls including the Sea Rescue, SERA Husky and much much more.

The MOYA Food Trail is another big event on the annual Ballybunion calendar and this year organisers have 12 restaurants, hotels and cafes taking part. Tickets are priced at €25 and will be available for purchase through the Tourist Office. People will get 10 tokens and a map/menu and they can choose where to spend their tokens.

All MOYA events are taking place around the beaches, the Convent, the Community Centre, the Health & Leisure centre and St John's Church. For more information on the festival, you can head over their website here.