Ballybunion MS sufferer Breda gets date for potentially life-saving appointment in CUH

Tony O'Gorman pictured here with his wife Breda, an MS sufferer, who has just been given a fresh appointment to see Dr Brian Sweeney, a Neurologist at Cork University Hospital in a few days time. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

There has been huge relief for the O'Gorman family in Ballybunion as MS sufferer Breda O'Gorman was this week given a new appointment date to see Dr Brian Sweeney, a top neurologist in Cork University Hospital (CUH), after her original appointment – one which she had waited almost a year for – was cancelled as a result of a false positive COVID test result mere days before it was due to take place.

Breda’s husband Tony made an emotional appeal in The Kerryman at the start of last month for her to be given a fresh date, saying that without an appointment, Breda would not last long.

Thankfully for the O’Gorman family, Tony said the HSE have been in contact and Breda has now been given an appointment date of July 11 to see Dr Sweeney and he said that this is a weight off the family's mind.

"She's feeling very good about it and she's improved slightly as well because her doctor has put her on a type of food supplements and that has improved her an awful lot,” said Tony this week to The Kerryman.

It's a weight off our minds [to have gotten a date for an appointment] because we were worried that it would have dragged on but thankfully that's not the case. She'll be admitted and held and then she'll be seen by Dr Sweeney so she'll be in the best possible place for treatment," he continued.

"We want to thank Brian Sweeney for getting the admission date brought forward for her. He's a good man and one of the best in the country so we're very grateful. As well, a big thank you to Michael Healy-Rae for all the work he did as well as Breda’s GP, Dr Damian Thomas, and Dan Kiely who has been a good friend and support to us in Ballybunion,” Tony added.