Bakery is a labour of loaf for O’Sullivans as they celebrate milestone birthday

It was 70 years ago in 1952 that Tom O’Sullivan along with his wife Margaret and their family first started what was soon to become a much-loved tradition, creating fresh bread and barmbracks for the local area.

Back then, the family could never have known that seven decades later, this family business would still be thriving and supplying top quality baking goods not only to the people of Killorglin but across the entire county.

The O’Sullivan red wrapper is synonymous with the brand within its home base of Killorglin and its surrounding communities and it’s a brand that recently marked a huge milestone in its long history, a remarkable 70 years in business.

Helen O’Sullivan, who has been managing director since 2009, outlined to The Kerryman this week about how the family business has managed to have been such a success over the past 70 years.

“We are so proud, absolutely. I’m the third generation and we’ve a strong team behind us. We are delighted that the Kerry people have stuck with us and chose us as their family bakery. The number of bakeries in Kerry has diminished over the last decade but we’ve been very fortunate with the support we got. The Kerry people are brilliant for supporting local businesses and local bakeries in particular,’ she said.

“I have three daughters myself and I suppose it’s good for them to see the work/life balance and things like that. All of my own family would have worked in it and we’ve family members currently working here, my two nieces are in the office and my brother is here,” she continued.

“We all worked here when we were younger, we learned a lot and that work stood to us, you understand things a lot more. We would be a community bakery, we would support local sports clubs or local events and it’s just good to be able to share that with the family. We are all very proud of what we have achieved, and each generation adds something new,’ Helen added.

A brilliant day out was had by the O’Sullivan family to celebrate the milestone event.

“We went to Killorglin Golf Club, we had about 50 or 60 people there. We had past staff, we had most of the O’Sullivan family and we had our current staff members as well along with their partners and wives and it was great,’ she finished.