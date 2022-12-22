Bail refused for man accused of Tralee rape

A MAN charged with the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Tralee last week has been remanded in custody until January 4.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons and to protect the identity of his alleged victim appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court last Thursday.

He is charged with two separate counts of rape; one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault. The charges all relate to the same complainant.

The alleged attack happened in the Tralee area over the weekend of December 16 to 18.

Judge Waters was told that the accused man met his alleged victim – who he was already acquainted with – while the woman was socialising in the town. It is claimed that he later walked her to a secluded area where he raped and assaulted her.

Objecting to bail Garda David O’Donovan said that the accused man had allegedly threatened to kill the woman during the attack and as a result she was in fear for her safety.

Judge Waters refused the accused application for bail and he was remanded in custody to Cork Prison and is due to appear before the court again, via video link, on January 4.