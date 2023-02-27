Bail granted to Kerry man who produced kitchen knives during burglary

A Milltown man who is alleged to have produced two kitchen knives during the course of a burglary in Tralee Town Centre on Sunday evening has been granted bail.

Ian Corkery (22) with an address at 7 The Square, Milltown came before Killarney District Court today, Monday, February 27 following the alleged burglary incident on Sunday, February 26.

He is charged with two separate charges arising out of the incident. Mr Corkery is charged with producing an article to intimidate during the course of a burglary namely two kitchen knives at 39 Chapel Street, Tralee.

He is also charged with the possession of a knife with a blade.

Mr Corkery was granted bail with several conditions including that he to have no contact with any witnesses or alleged victims. He is also to stay away from the address of 39 Chapel Street, Tralee and to provide a mobile number to gardaí to contact him and to keep the phone switched on. He is also to sign on once a week with gardaí on Saturdays at Tralee District Court.

Mr Corkery is represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell and the case will come before Tralee District Court again this Wednesday, March 1.