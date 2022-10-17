Back with a bang: Tralee Musical Society sells out Siamsa with shows

The cast the Tralee Musical Society's 'That's Entertainment' show pictured on stage at Siamsa Tire last Thursday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Tralee Musical Society was back with a bang this past week with the group’s first outing on stage since COVID going down a storm with audiences over the course of a multi-night run in Siamsa Tíre.

The ‘That’s Entertainment’ variety show was a sell out success for the group, not that surprising when you consider that the show had excerpts from some of the most popular musicals of all time, including ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘The Pirate Queen’, ‘Come from Away’ and the ‘The Book of Mormon’.

As if this wasn’t enough then, their was even something for the younger members of the audience too as with items such as Seussical Jr and comedy skits keping them well entertained.

Rounding out the night then were some Rock & Roll hits, tunes from the iconic Mamma Mia and a salute to Tina Turner while a special mention must go to the beautiful tribute that was made on the first night to the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

After their multi-night run ended on Saturday night, the society took to social media with a message of thanks for all those who had supported the group’s show.

“What a week! Thank you to everyone that came to support us. We were absolutely delighted to be back on stage this week the energy was electric,” their post on Facebook read.

“Thanks to our production team, cast, and crew for all the hard work in putting the show together,” it continued.

Special mentions, the group added, should go to their valued patrons who support them every year. If you would like to become a patron or would like more information you can send the group a message on Facebook.

Finally, the group said details for their upcoming musical for the spring of 2023 will be released in the coming weeks.