Back to the good times at Killarney race course

Colours for Ukraine... Mariam Diasamidze, centre, is a qualified lawyer known to her social media followers for her natural beauty and flair for fashion. She arrived in Killarney from Odessa Ukraine in March, and helped launch the Killarney’s 2022 Racing Festivals, at Killarney Race Course, with Aisling O'Sullivan, jockey Gary Noonan with 'Landue', and racecourse manager, Philip O'Brien. The May Racing Festival is on Sunday to Tuesday, May 15 to 17. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Ukrainian model Mariam Diasamidze and Killarney’s own Aisling O’Sullivan joined forces with jockey Gary Noonan and the noble steed Landue, to mark the launch of the 2022 Killarney Racing Calendar in the Kingdom.

Preparations are well underway at the Kerry track for their busy racing season which is set to kick off next month.

With no less than four festivals to choose from, between May and October, there is something for everyone at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse as tickets are now on sale.

Chairman of Killarney Racecourse, Ger Coughlan, said that the team at Killarney Racecourse are looking forward to the return of full racing festivals this year.

"The pandemic really had an impact on our business and although racing took place, it’s just not the same here without seeing packed stands and crowds enjoying all the fun and frolics of the festival that are synonymous with racing here at Killarney Races. Many of those coming to the festivals this year will not have been with us for two years and for others it will be their first time.”

There is a packed agenda ahead at Killarney Racecourse this year kicking off with MayFest takes place from Sunday to Tuesday, 15th to 17th inclusive, offering two jump cards followed by an all-flat fixture. A popular fixture with locals, this offers a great chance to let your hair down before the tourist season really kicks off in town.

JulyFest is a real highlight on the racing and social calendar that takes place from Monday 11th to Friday 15th inclusive with a mix of national hunt and flat meetings across the five-day fixture. There is plenty of competition off the track also, as Friday 15th will host the Dawn Milk Best Dressed Lady Competition.

AugustFest takes place from Thursday 18th to Saturday 20th inclusive. A wonderful festival to mark the last hurrah of the busy Summer season in the Kingdom. This is a great social occasion with top class racing where all the fun of a festival is guaranteed in abundance.

The final racing date of the year is OctoberFest, a relatively new addition to the calendar at Killarney Races and offers patrons a more relaxed weekend festival experience on Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd.

There are lots of options available to experience the festivals at Killarney Races. From general admission tickets with ample public food and beverage offerings, free car parking and ample lawn and indoor seating options to value added group packages complete with racecards, food and beverages.

For further information or to make your festival booking today or for sponsorship and promotional enquiries visit killarneyraces.ie or call 064 6631125.