Back to school advice for parents: ‘The first day in school isn’t always the best day for every child’

The words ‘back to school’ are enough to cause friction and anxiety in even the most organised of households.

For some, the experience will pass without a bump, while for others the ordeal is one of total anxiety and stress.

Killorglin-based Counsellor and Psychotherapist Antoinette O’Shea has encountered many of these same pressure points in her work with clients and through her discussions with colleagues. Antoinette’s advice is also based on being a parent.

The wavering changes associated with returning to school are not the same for every child and parent. Circumstances and personalities differ hugely.

Many parents at this time of year will have kids starting school for the first time or sending them to secondary school. Both scenarios represent transition and pose distinct concerns.

“I think with the little ones there’s often this big hype about starting school. That it’s going to be this amazing and fantastic thing with excitement levels going through the roof,” said Antoinette.

“I think it’s really important to let kids know that the first day could be good or not so good. Obviously, we have to watch how we word this. I think that’s an important lesson, that we don’t insist that this is going to be the best day ever, because it isn’t for a lot of children.”

Antoinette places a huge emphasis on listening and engaging with a child on what they have to say about school. One of the main issues Antoinette has experienced on this topic is separation anxiety.

“It’s important to tell children starting school that whatever is not so good about that day to keep it in your mind, and we’ll talk about it later when you’re ready. And that you will be there waiting to listen,” said Antoinette.

“It’s the very unknown that they face, and they’re entering a world where they may not know anyone. The introduction period to starting school is a good idea. But, realistically, not all children are going to get heard the way they do at home.

“Let your child know that it’s okay to ask for help, and make sure they are heard. Children want to be heard and sometimes it’s enough for them to know you are willing to listen. I know from chatting with colleagues that once you let a child know ‘I hear you’ it matters,” she said.

Children starting secondary school are also stepping into a different world for the first time. It’s the beginning of the teenage years when self-concern and emotional foibles are more acute. This creates a whole new layer of stress for parents.

“It’s important that we say to them this is going to be a big change from all your friends and the one teacher you loved suddenly going to hundreds of kids and all these teachers you don’t know.

"I think it’s important that we explain all that. The important thing is not to hype it up,” said Antoinette.

“They are also at an age in secondary school where they are finding their feet, they’re going downtown at lunch and doing a whole lot of activities they didn’t do in primary school. It can be a bit scary for them. It’s important to acknowledge that,” she said.

Bullying is something that is every child and parent’s worst fear. Often, signs of bullying are subtle and may take time to come to the surface by which time emotional damage is often caused.

“It’s an upsetting thing to happen and not every child will talk about it. It’s important to instruct children that they must report it as soon as possible, the bully won’t stop otherwise. Often the victim is sent home from school to recover.

“I think this should be the other way around: the bully should be sent home to reflect while the victim is allowed recover in the school. I’m not saying every school does this. But it does happen,” Antoinette explained.

Meeting new friends is another concern parents have when their child starts school. Wondering whether or not they ‘fit in’ is often more debilitating on the parent than it is on the child.

“Some kids make friends straight away while it may take others a little longer. I think it’s good to let them know that friendships change,” she said.

“We see this even as adults. It’s really important they know that when their close friend from primary school moves on, it is normal. It’s not like the child has been ditched, it’s just that they are moving on and meeting new friends.

“It’s important to tell children that this may happen and that it’s part of moving on. Let children know that it’s exciting meeting many new and different people. It can be a bit of a loss when a childhood friend moves on but tell them there are so many fabulous people you have yet to meet.”

Lastly, stress has now become such a common word in our lives that it’s often difficult to accurately interpret it.

As parents ‘get stressed’ over kids returning to school, children will often absorb this emotion and internalise it.

Antoinette feels it is important to rationalise what stress is and minimise its negative influence.

“We’re human, we’re going to get stressed at times. If we can, avoid it. Kids pick up on our body language and our tone of voice. Kids can jump on the bandwagon and get stressed themselves,” she explains.

“We need to try our best to convey calm. It’s important that at least a week beforehand we get children into the routine of returning to school.

"A lot of parents already do this. But they’re just gentle reminders that normality is returning. There’s always going to be the moments, and this is not the same as stress.

Antoinette concludes: “Just keep a close eye on any changes in behaviour. If kids start to shut down, if their eating habits change, they spend too much time in their room, even by their walk to school if their head is down. It’s about observing.

"We don’t always have the time for this. If there is a hint of anything, just maybe gently check it out. Some kids will tell, and some won’t.”

Antoinette O’Shea sees clients at her ‘Come Sit A While’ clinic in Killorglin.