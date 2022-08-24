Kerry

Back to school advice for parents: ‘The first day in school isn’t always the best day for every child’

Children returning to school can be a stressful time for children and parents alike. Counsellor and Psychotherapist, Antoinette O’Shea, offers some advice. 

Counsellor and Psychotherapist, Antoinette O'Shea (Photo by Evelyn Woodard).

Counsellor and Psychotherapist, Antoinette O’Shea (Photo by Evelyn Woodard).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The words ‘back to school’ are enough to cause friction and anxiety in even the most organised of households.

For some, the experience will pass without a bump, while for others the ordeal is one of total anxiety and stress.

