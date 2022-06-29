Back on the bike and ready to go for Ring of Kerry

The Ring of Kerry will take place this Saturday. File photo of event by Valerie O'Sullivan.

It has been a long awaited return for the Ring of Kerry but this Saturday, July 2 will once again see thousands of cyclists take on the ultimate Kerry challenge to cycle around the Ring of Kerry.

As PRO Cathal Walshe summed it up this week: “The training has been done, now it is time to get enjoy”

The Child of Prague will be out by the organisers as they pray for good weather, given the current heavy rainfall that has washed away summer.

The event kicks off from 6am on Saturday morning with a ceremonial start taking place in Killarney at 7.30am led by the Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne and the newly elected Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher.

Road closures are in place and the public are asked to be aware of these rolling road closures around the Ring of Kerry which include the closure of part of the Beech Road Carpark and Beech road in Killarney for some of Friday and most of Saturday. Roads around the Ring itself will also be closed on Saturday as cyclists make their way around the 170km route including from Killarney to Killorglin, Killorglin to Caragh Bridge, and Sneem to Molls Gap and Kenmare to Torc.

Cyclists are advised not to start the event before 6am with marshals and safety crews will be on the roads.

This year will see around 6,000 cyclists take part in the38th event – significantly lower than previous year – but one that organisers are delighted with.

The main beneficiary charities chosen this year are Ard Chúram Dementia Centre, Listowel; Banna Rescue C.R.B.I Unit; Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home for adults with special needs; and Down Syndrome Kerry; while national charities Breakthrough Cancer Research and Irish Community Air Ambulance are also on the list.

Volunteers are a key part of the Ring of Kerry and without them it would not go ahead. Once again there has been huge support from volunteers who will ensure that participants are looked after as they complete the event taking care of everything from safety to food.

And the message from the Ring of Kerry organisers is enjoy the day out.

"We are delighted to be back, it is great to see normality resume. Now all we need is the weather,” said Cathal.

More details on the website http://www.ringofkerrycycle.ie