Baby Rian is Kerry’s first born of New Year – ‘We’re just so delighted to have him’

For Ann Marie Aherne and her partner Martin Murphy from Castleisland, New Year’s Day brought the special gift of a baby son – the first baby born in Kerry in 2023.

It’s extremely rare for a baby born just a few hours previously to gain instant popularity. But that’s the fuss that greeted baby Rian’s birth at 1:07am at University Hospital Kerry - and right on his due date to become the first in Kerry in ‘23.

Much to the delight of his parents and family, Rian is the couple’s fifth child and the younger brother of Jack (9), Dylan (8) , Nathan (4) and Shay (2).

“We’re just so delighted to have him. That he is now the first baby born in Kerry this year makes it even more of a special occasion,” proud mom Ann Marie told The Kerryman.

Rian’s father is equally delighted at the arrival of his son. Martin said it was an added bonus that Rian arrived ‘right on time’ as his due date fell on New Year’s Day.

Only five per cent of babies born arrive on their due date. The chances of this happening, and Rian becoming the first baby born in the county in a new year, makes his arrival even more unique.

“He’s a big, healthy baby at 8lb 13oz and he’s very laid back so far. He’s just sleeping away, contentedly,” Martin said.

Ann Marie thanked people for their kind messages and well wishes since Rian was born on Sunday last.

“We’ve had so many warm messages from friends and family since Rian came into the world on New Year’s Day,” she said.

“His four brothers are delighted to see him and are looking forward to minding him. I’ll hold them to that!” Marie laughed.

“His brothers were all so excited to see Rian. I think the fact he has made headlines already, and that he is only just a couple of days old, is a strange but funny feeling,” Ann Marie added.

Lastly, as it’s not easy being a celebrity when you’re less than a week old, even better news is that baby Rian arrived home on Tuesday morning where he and his mother will take things easy.

“It’s been a very exciting time for sure. People have been calling to see him. And passing on their messages,” she said.

“It’s been a crazy few days so we’re glad to be back home again,” Ann Marie said.