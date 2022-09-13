Awe in Kerry as Garth Brooks calls in for a pint and song in Dingle’s Dick Macks

Video footage and pictures have emerged of country-music sensation Garth Brooks enjoying some down time at famous Dingle pub Dick Mack’s this evening.

A member of staff confirmed to The Kerryman that Brooks popped into the bar on Tuesday. Brooks was seen enjoying a pint of Guinness in the company of barman Dara Ryan, and he also broke into a rendition of ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’, with a large, disbelieving crowd in attendance.

Locals have spoken this evening of their great excitement at Brooks’ brief visit to the world-renowned watering hole. The country-music singer also left a gift of a baseball cap behind the bar, The Kerryman was told.

It had been rumoured that Brooks had chosen Beaufort as his base while on tour in Ireland, where he is performing a series of concerts at Croke Park. Brooks was also sighted in County Wicklow yesterday.

Brooks has already entertained hundreds of thousands of people at his Croke Park shows, with two further shows to come this weekend.