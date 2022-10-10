Award-winning comedian Julie Jay bringing her new show to Listowel

Award-winning Irish comedian Julie Jay is set to bring the house down in St John's Theatre in Listowel this coming Friday night, October 14 at 8pm, when her ‘Oops This is Toxic’ tour makes its North Kerry debut, which fans of a certain superstar singer will definitely not want to miss.

Julie has been based in West Kerry with her husband and fellow comedian, Fred Cooke and their young son Ted, going on three years now so we can almost start claiming her as own of our own at this stage and ahead of the show in a few days time, she spoke to The Kerryman and said that she can’t wait to finally get to perform in the “gorgeous” St John’s Theatre.

"The show is really a love-letter to Britney Spears. It's tracing my story as a Britney superfan. We’re roughly the same age and when she came up in the late 90’s, I just couldn’t get enough of her so the show itself, it’s a look back at the Britney story but I kind of use that then to maybe re-examine the noughties and a lot of of the misogyny that was endemic in the noughties culture – all through a comedic lens.” she said.

“So, for example, I’ll be looking at the infamous Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake incident at the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2004. I’ll be looking back at Paris Hilton, X-Factor auditions, all that kind of stuff. I’ve a lot or archive footage too which is definitely tapping into the nostalgia," she continued.

Simply put, this dark comedy is a love letter look at everything from the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal to the terrifying lows of noughties reality TV; 'Oops, This is Toxic', Julie says, is a celebration not just of Britney, but of everyone who survived an era wherein Justin Timberlakes flew high while Janet Jacksons got grounded.

"I’ve never played there [at St John’s Theatre] before but sure, it's just such a gorgeous place so I can't wait. Listowel too, I think is such a special place and I'm always raving about it to people in that as literary towns go in Ireland, it’s hard to beat. It’s got such a rich history and it’s a very unique area so I'm really excited to get there on Friday,” she continued.

Lastly, Julie stressed before people come to see the show is that people may be triggered and may be upset by some of images of nineties and noughties fashion she will be displaying on screen.

Finally, it’s a show that only last month was awarded a ‘First Fortnight Award’ by at the Dublin Fringe Festival so all signs most definitely point to everyone having a wonderful time at the show.

Tickets are €15 and are available to buy through the St John’s Theatre website here.