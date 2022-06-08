Award for leading Dingle Restaurant

Deirdre, Eimear and Micheál Flannery, and Don Hillard picking up the Yes Chef Seafood Restaurant of the Year award in Dublin.

The Fishbox restaurant in Green Street has been awarded the best Seafood Restaurant award at the La Chef Ireland Awards, recognising the boat-to-plate approach that has proved hugely successful for the Flannery family.

The awards were handed out in Limerick on May 31 and the family-run restaurant that takes an imaginative approach to cooking fish caught by their own trawler are delighted with the accolade.

The Fishbox has been a great success since it opened in 2018 and now employs 25 people, with plans to expand the restaurant into the adjoining building, formerly the Garden Café.

They have also constructed outdoor seating booths at the back of the restaurant to facilitate people who have ordered takeaway food. These were opened on a trial basis on Bank holiday Monday.