Attempt to take baby from pram

GARDAÍ in Tralee are investigating an incident in which a woman attempted to snatch a baby from its pram at a busy supermarket in the town last week.

The incident occurred at the Dunnes Stores outlet at North Circular Road, Tralee, at around 12.30 last Thursday afternoon, September 23, when a young mother was accosted by a woman outside the shop.

The woman – who was not known to the mother – tried to grab and make off with the pram, but she was fought off by the mother and fled the scene.

A few minutes later, inside the shop, the woman again approached the mother and child. She then tried to unbuckle the child from the pram and take the one-year-old boy from it.

The mother called for help, and store security rushed to her aid. The woman was restrained, and gardaí were called to the scene, arriving just a short time later.

Despite the shock of the incident, the mother called for an ambulance for the woman because she felt it was clear the woman was extremely unwell.

Though they were shaken, neither the mother nor her son were injured or harmed during the incident, and both are said to be doing well.

The woman involved in the incident was arrested at the scene under the Mental Health Act, 2018, and continues to receive medical attention.

Gardaí said that due to “the sensitive nature of the incident” they would not provide any further comment on the matter.

The Kerryman understands that the mother and her son were not the only people targeted by the woman, who is understood to have made a suspicious approach to at least one other mother and her child near the store, shortly before she attempted to remove the child from the pram.

Gardaí said investigations into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.