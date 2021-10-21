Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Attacker ‘lay in wait’ in hedge to assault local man in his own driveway after a night out in Cahersiveen

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week. Expand

Close

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

Cahersiveen District Court took place last week.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Portmagee man who was attacked while walking up his own driveway after a night out has said he is “100 per cent sure” who carried out the attack.

Gearóid McGill of Ardcost told Cahersiveen District Court on Thursday that Patrick Joseph Moran (32) of Sussa, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs, carried out the assault, which comprised of up to 30 punches and seven or eight kicks while on the ground. Mr Moran was before the court charged with assault causing harm to Mr McGill on Easter Weekend, April 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the incident. 

Mr McGill told the court that he had been playing music in Valentia that night and had come back to Cahersiveen, where he had a few drinks before taking the bus home to Ardcost, Portmagee. 

Privacy