Athea couple issue urgent appeal for friends fleeing the Taliban

Athea couple Jenny Liston and her partner Liam Kavanagh are appealing to landlords in the West Limerick and North Kerry area for accommodation to help rehome couples affected by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A West Limerick couple are appealing to the people of North Kerry and West Limerick to help rehome two families from Afghanistan forced to flee their homes in the wake of the Taliban’s rise to power.

Athea native Jenny Liston and her fiancé, Liam Kavanagh, are appealing to landlords in the region to help locate suitable accommodation so that the families can rebuild their lives.

Fatima (32) and Bakar (36) are set to arrive in Ireland shortly having secured a safe passage out of Afghanistan to neighbouring Pakistan following weeks of living in fear for their lives.

Liam works with an Irish international NGO and spent 12 months in Afghanistan where he worked with Fatima and Bakar to improve the livelihoods of women and rural farmers suffering from extreme poverty. For the past five years, both Jenny and Liam have kept in touch with the Afghan couple helping them in their escape from the country.

Both families have been granted asylum in Ireland due to the dangerous and uncertain future that now awaits millions of Afghani men, women and children.

Fatima will initially arrive in Ireland in the coming days to be followed by her husband, her mother, and their three children, who are aged 7, 12, and 13 years old.

“Fatima and Bakar have had direct death threats from the Taliban. Fatima was deemed extremely high risk, particularly as a woman who has been very vocal on women’s rights issues in the country.

“Both have sadly been left with no other choice but to flee from their beloved home country as a result of Taliban rule,” Jenny told The Kerryman.

Jenny and Liam have also set up a fundraising page to help the families resettle.

Their goal is €10,000 which would help the families in their setup costs as they settle into what will, hopefully, be suitable homes in the West Limerick and North Kerry area.

“Resettling in Ireland is a huge change for these families, and it is our hope that they will be able to settle in West Limerick and North Kerry where they will feel welcome and cared for,” Jenny said.

If you think that you may have a suitable home for rent for either family (please bear in mind if the home is in need of minor repairs/work that is fine) please get in contact with Jenny Liston at: jenliston87@gmail.com. You can donate to the Gofundme page at Gofundme.com (search for Jenny Liston).