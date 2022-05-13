Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘At it's core, the novel is a love letter to Kerry’: Sneem author talks her debut book

Although an Australian native, author Amanda Geard has embraced her adopted home of Kerry and in particular, Sneem, so much so that she was compelled to set her first novel, ‘The Midnight House’ right here in the Kingdom. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about the book and her absolute love of Kerry and its people.

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry. Expand
'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry. Expand

Close

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry.

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry.

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry.

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry.

/

'The Midnight House' is the debut novel by author Amanda Geard and it is set in the fictional village of Ballinn right here in Kerry.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

If there's anything that author Amanda Geard loves more than writing about Kerry - which she has so eloquently and beautifully done in her debut novel - then it's the people of Kerry themselves who she gushed over this week as she spoke to us here in The Kerryman about how she, a Tasmanian native, found herself falling so in love with everything Kerry that she was compelled to set her book right here in the Kingdom.

It’s been a long road to this point for Amanda, a geologist by training, and someone who has lived all over the world before settling in Kerry – something she said was not at all planned.

Privacy