Asylum seekers including families and working men to be moved as Hotel Killarney reverts to tourism

Amid the ever growing crisis in providing accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees in the country a new location has to be found for almost 400 asylum seekers living in Hotel Killarney as the hotel returns to tourism.

It is one of the first hotels to revert back to tourism trade this year but it is expected that more hotels are to stop housing refugees and return to tourism in the tourist town as the season kicks off in the coming weeks.

Residents at Hotel Killarney have now received letters from International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) indicating that they are to be moved but to where and when is not yet known.

"They are worried about moving. It is a disruption. They have settled in and now have to move again,” said KASI co-ordinator Marilyn Capat Counihan.

Killarney Asylum Seeker Initiative (KASI) provides support to asylum seekers and refugees in the town. Ms Capat Counihan said the Government needs to sit down and think about the best way forward.

"They need to figure out what to do, they can’t keep moving people around especially families.”

Many of the children who live in Hotel Killarney are in school in the town. There are also pregnant women living at the Hotel who will also be moved.

The vast majority of the residents are male asylum seekers and their presence has caused concern in the local community.

Several of those men have secured jobs in construction and will now also have to move.

However, IPAS have yet to confirm any further details which is causing further concern to those living in the Hotel. Hotel Killarney was already the centre of controversy when Ukrainian refugees were moved from the hotel to provide accommodation for the current asylum seekers living at the hotel. These were moved to other locations in the town but this is believed to be unlikely in this incident given both the numbers and the fact that Killarney is hosting a significant number of refugees and asylum seekers.