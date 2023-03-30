Aspiring Kerry writers launch collaborative Covid book

Megan Enright, Jessie the dog, Josh Moore, Adrienne Gibson, Clodagh Mangan, Marion Relihan, Maire Holmes, Michelle Dempsey and John Prendergast at the Launch of the book 'Interactive Voices & Scribes' in the Tralee Library on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

When Covid hit back in 2020 Enable Ireland wanted to ensure their service users still had a social outlet so a hugely successful virtual service was launched as an alternative.

And the mark of its success was finally launched this week with the launch of book by the group who came together entirely online to write the book with the help of writer-in-residence, Máire Holmes.

‘Interactive Voices & Scribes’ is an anthology collection of poetry, stories, and hip-hop classics written by a group of writers in Kerry who met on the Enable Ireland virtual service.

The most amazing thing about this project, at the time, was the whole book was written virtually online, with the writers logging in from their homes in Kerr alongside staff, and volunteers from Enable Ireland who also logged in from home to scribe for the writers and Maire Homes leading the sessions logging in from Galway.

Last Saturday the book was officially launched at Tralee Library with many of those from Enable Ireland who took part in the project in attendance.

Those who took part in the project included Megan Enight, Josh Moore, John Prendergast and Clodagh Mangan as well as Adrienne Gibson who said the project has inspired to write more.

“I really enjoyed being part of this project, my ambition is to keep writing and publish my own autobiography.

George Dineen also a writer involved in the project was unable to attend on the day but sent in a video of himself reading an extract from his work.

Mary Relihan who works for Enable Ireland said the writers involved worked hard during Covid and it is wonderful to see the final book now available.

“To be involved in supporting the development of this writing group has been an amazing experience, we got great support and guidance from Kate Kerney in the Kerry county Council and Maire Holmes Kerry Writer in Residence. The writers were diligent and committed throughout, without them this book would not have been possible,” she said.

The book was launched by Kerry poet Marion Relihan.

The book is available to purchase in both the Enable Ireland Centres in Tralee as well as the Enable Ireland online shop. It is also available in many bookshops in Tralee, Killarney, Castle Gregory and Listowel.

All proceeds of the book will go back into the writers group , to arrange more writing workshops.