Asdee is first in Ireland to win Gold at International Facilitation Awards

Members of the community in Asdee celebrate their award at the Facilitation Impact Awards ceremony which took place as part of a live online event from Australia. The awards, hosted by the International Association of Facilitators (IAF), recognises the huge effort that went into Asdee's five-year economic plan. Pictured is (back) L-R: Mary Mulvihill Coughlan, Donie O'Keeffe, and Fiona Enright. Front L-R: John Kennedy, Lorraine McElligott, and Eoin Kennedy. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The creation of a community-owned development plan aimed at enhancing the village of Asdee has won gold at the Facilitation Impact Awards ceremony held as part of a live online event from Australia. Asdee is the first in Ireland to win gold at the event.

International Association of Facilitators (IAF) awards recognise processes within a community that encourage powerful change through facilitation. Asdee Community Development Association’s Socio-Economic Development Plan – launched in 2020 - comprises a five-year strategy targeting key economic investment and social enterprise in Asdee.

Asdee’s impressive execution of their community-led development plan sees them listed among 16 awardees, such as China Bank, Russian Railways, Swiss Biopharma, and a leading Canadian asset management company.

The IAF is a participatory organisation with members in more than 65 countries that sets internationally accepted industry standards, provide accreditation, support a community of practice, advocate and educate on the power of facilitation, and embrace the diversity of facilitators.

Asdee’s socio-economic plan is the work of local people who pooled their ideas together for the greater good of their community. The IAF award is recognition of this effort.

“We are thrilled to have won an international award of this standard. For Asdee to be the first in Ireland makes it extra special,” said Asdee Community Development Association Treasurer, Lorraine McElligott.

“The ethos of the group is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, by continually striving to make positive changes in our community. The past three years have been a whirlwind for us, but we have learned a lot along the way. We are lucky to have so many great people who are always willing to roll up their sleeves to get the work done,” Lorraine added.

Up to 90 percent of the Asdee community were involved in the creation of the plan since its inception, from school children to senior citizens, to diaspora around the world.

Facilitators Paul O’ Raw, Breandán Ó Caoimh and Rishi Ballal were instrumental in encouraging an inclusive process through well-attended community workshops, door to door surveys, and connecting through the community website during the early stages of the socio-economic plan.

Asdee Community Development Association Chairman John Kennedy has described winning gold at the Facilitation Impact Awards as a ‘unique experience’.

“I think I’ll have to pinch myself to see that it’s true. It’s a humbling experience for Asdee to be in there with places and groups from all over the world,” John said.

He added how the award has given everyone in the community a ‘massive boost’ as it recognises the hard work of a community that fully bought into Asdee’s socio-economic plan.

“Our meetings, in person and online, have always been well attended. Everyone is proud of it because they are involved in it. They all played a part in it and the award recognises that. We also have an exceptional sub-committee in Lorraine McElligott, Mary Mulvihill, and Eoin Kennedy. I’m just delighted for everyone who took an interest in this plan,” John said.