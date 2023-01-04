Arts Council funding for Writers’ Week is up from last year

Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly said the agency's €50m strategic funding stream will enable people of all ages to experience the best the arts has to offer in 2023.

The Arts Council of Ireland’s support for Listowel’s famous literary festival Writers’ Week has seen a marked increase on last year, with the event set to receive €70,000 in 2023.

That’s up by €5,000 on what Writers’ Week received last year from the Arts Council under its strategic funding scheme.

But it marks a return to pre-pandemic funding levels by the national arts agency for the Kerry festival.

Writers’ Week last received up to €70,000 from the Arts Council during the first year of the Covid pandemic in 2020, a figure likely set before anyone could have foreseen the severe contraction of public events that ensued under the coronavirus restrictions.

The money comes amid an ongoing row within Writers’ Week over the sudden disbandment of the long-standing festival committee in September. The committee was disbanded by the Board acting against the background of a comprehensive audit of the festival Writers’ Week commissioned with Arts Council funding.

The report, which was not initially seen in full by the volunteer members of the committee, pointed to what it had identified as a ‘toxic culture’ within the festival as well as what it had set out was the dire need for structural changes to its governance.

One of these changes was in the recommendation Writers’ Week would appoint a curator at the helm. Stephen Connolly, who is well known for running successful literary events in Belfast, was appointed before Christmas to the role in a move welcomed by all.

But the committee remain deeply aggrieved by the shock disbandment and the details of the report that pointed to a ‘toxic culture’ – many outright fail to recognise the committee of which they were part in the loaded phrase.

This week’s funding for Writers’ Week was part of a €50 million fund announced in strategic funding of the arts for 2023 by the national body responsible for its promotion.

Director fo the Arts Council and Kerry native Maureen Kennelly said the fund would help more and more to experience the joys of artistic expression.

"These decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts. Following significantly increased investment in recent years, these funding commitments will consolidate the position of these critically important organisations,” Ms Kennelly said.

Increasing public engagement with the arts is a key objective, as ever, of the body’s overall budget, Arts Council chair Kevin Rafter said: “The Council’s €130m budget in 2023 will be spent on developing the role of the artist and increasing public engagement with the arts. The Council’s latest strategic funding decisions will allow people all over the country to experience great art throughout 2023.”