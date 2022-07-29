Artist Pauline Bewick dies at age 86

Acclaimed artist Pauline Bewick has passed away, aged 86.

Ms Bewick died yesterday, Thursday (July 28), following a battle against Cancer. She would have turned 87 in September. She was in the company of family when she passed away peacefully at her residence in Treanmanagh.

She will repose there from 4pm to 8pm this Sunday ahead of private family cremation at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, County Cork, on Monday, August 1.

The England-born artist – whose work includes paintings, sculptures, tapestries, and sketches – has had her art exhibited throughout the county, the country and, indeed, worldwide. She had maintained a deep connection with Kerry, and among the locations at which her art is exhibited is library place in Killorglin, not far from Caragh Lake, where she resided. A similarly large collection is displayed at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael), Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, the district under which the Killorglin area falls, paid tribute to the acclaimed artist today.

“Her death will be met with great sadness in Kerry,” he told The Kerryman. “She spent her youth in the Kenmare area. She was extremely gifted and put her talent to good use…Her work is displayed throughout Kerry, and she was always generous with her time and sharing her knowledge. She was a great community person.”

Her family has said that donations, if desired, can be made to Palliative Care Kerry through the Kerry Hospice website.

Pauline Bewick is survived by daughters Poppy and Holly; sons-in-law; grandchildren; niece; nephew; new-found family; relatives; neighbours and friends.