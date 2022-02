File photo of Killarney post office where an armed robbery took place this morning.

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery in Killarney.

The incident occurred this morning at the Post Office in New Street in the town.

Witnesses have said that a man with a gun was at the scene and fled from the premises. The car involved is to believed to have been stolen in Cork yesterday.

No-body was injured in the incident and it is believed that the gang did not get any cash. Staff were in the building during the incident.

The post office is currently closed.

More information to follow: