‘Arise, Sir Eugene’: Devane honoured at West Kerry board’s All-Star night

Player of the Year Paul Geaney; Leas Cathaoirleach Bord Chiarraí Thiar Muiris Ó Fiannachta; Eugene Devane, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award; and Young Player of the Year, Dylan Geaney, at the West Kerry All Stars in Quinn's Bar, Ventry, on Friday night. Photo by Declan Malone Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Should Lios Póil erect a statue of Eugene Devane outside Kate’s Cross shop in Garraí na dTor? Could the parish expand on the idea to include the legendary manager’s sideline colleagues, Michael Griffin and Danny ‘Garrett’ Fitzgerald? Or might Lios Póil insist on calling him ‘Sir Eugene’, with or without Queen Elizabeth’s blessing?

You’ll gather from the above that Muiris Ó Fiannachta of the West Kerry board had some colourful suggestions for the Corca Dhuibhne parish to further honour its Uachtarán, but the man himself seemed content enough with a lifetime achievement award, which he accepted from the divisional board on Friday night at Tigh Uí Chuinn in Ceann Trá.

