‘Arise, Sir Eugene’: Devane honoured at West Kerry board’s All-Star night

Should Lios Póil erect a statue of Eugene Devane outside Kate’s Cross shop in Garraí na dTor? Could the parish expand on the idea to include the legendary manager’s sideline colleagues, Michael Griffin and Danny ‘Garrett’ Fitzgerald? Or might Lios Póil insist on calling him ‘Sir Eugene’, with or without Queen Elizabeth’s blessing?

You’ll gather from the above that Muiris Ó Fiannachta of the West Kerry board had some colourful suggestions for the Corca Dhuibhne parish to further honour its Uachtarán, but the man himself seemed content enough with a lifetime achievement award, which he accepted from the divisional board on Friday night at Tigh Uí Chuinn in Ceann Trá.

The bar sponsored the 2021 West Kerry All-Stars’ return after a COVID-enforced hiatus in 2020, and Eugene took the beautiful trophy from the man named last year’s West Kerry Championship’s best player, Dingle and Kerry’s Paul Geaney.

Both men deserved their prizes. For the latter, it was “a bit of a one-horse race”, Muiris commented, and anyone who watched Paul’s performance in the final against An Ghaeltacht would likely agree. The former, Eugene, took charge of Lios Póil when they hadn’t a single West Kerry Championship to their name; in the space of 10 years between 1978 and 1987, they won eight.

“They won six [West Kerry Championships] in a row,” Muiris said. “They won a [County] Novice Championship and Junior Championship…they went up to Division One of the County League.

“Over at Man United, they had Alex Ferguson, he won a few cups with them. They knighted him, they called him Sir Alex, so I think it’s about time pobal Lios Póil put out their chest and called him Sir Euge…there’s no better man to get a lifetime achievement award.”

It was one of 18 prizes handed out on the night. Paul’s cousin, Dylan, was named as the championship’s best young player, while 15 all-stars were split between three clubs: three apiece for Castlegregory and An Ghaeltacht; nine for champions Dingle. As things stand, only Dingle’s Barry O’Sullivan and Matthew Flaherty have been honoured at each edition.

The presentation began with Pól Ó Cuinn paying tribute to the late An Ghaeltacht star Briain Ó Murchú, and it ended with Eugene wishing the best of future luck to West Kerry football – and to Lios Póil, of course.

Team: Gavin Curran (Dingle), JJ Hussey (Castlegregory), Tom ‘Leo’ O’Sullivan (Dingle), Caoimhghin Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht), Matthew Flaherty (Dingle), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), Micheál Flannery (Dingle), Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle), Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), Niall Geaney (Dingle), Alan Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Conor Geaney (Dingle), Paul Geaney (Dingle), Maurice O’Connell (Castlegregory).