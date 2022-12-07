Are you for the birds? Cold snap means garden birds need our attention

With temperatures set to plummet in the Kingdom over the next few days, it’s worth keeping in mind that garden birds will find it increasingly difficult to source food.

This is where we can lend a helping hand by placing feeders in our gardens. Night-time temperatures in Kerry are predicted to reach -3, with day temperatures reaching no higher than + 2 or 3 degrees.

Birdwatch Ireland recommend that food is available throughout the day, and at different points in the garden to avoid competition and fighting among birds.

Below is a brief overview of some basic tips for looking after garden birds during the cold spell:

What foods are recommended?

Peanuts are a high calorie and high protein source of food. Sunflower and mixed seeds also contain the required nutrition that will help keep birds topped up. Mealworms are high in protein and are loved by robins, dunnocks and other species that prefer insects.

When should birds be fed?

Birds will feed throughout the day in cold weather. However, early morning and evening time is when birds need food the most. The evening is when they must feed to create body heath for the cold night ahead, while first thing in the morning they must feed in order to replenish these heat reserves.

Where should I position feeders?

Hang feeders in a place where cats can’t easily prey on birds. Cats are masters at stalking birds during feeding time when birds get distracted. Also, make sure any overspill of seeds and nuts is cleaned up as this will only invite vermin. If you are using a bird table, be sure to source one that keeps crows and magpies out. Placing chicken wire around a bird table can do the job.

Should I put out water?

You might think sub-zero temperatures mean water is the last thing birds go in search off. Not so, birds require a steady source of drinking water. With house gutters and puddles frozen over, this reduces water sources for birds. Small flowerpot trays are ideal for this as they are low to the ground. Make sure the water isn’t frozen!

How do I cater for different bird species?

Some birds, such as blackbirds, song thrush, and robin prefer ground feeding. Spread some food on the ground to cater for these species. Birds like the blue tit, great tit and goldfinch prefer hanging feeders. It’s important to strike a balance.