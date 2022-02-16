Aqua Dome to reopen its doors in March

THE Aqua Dome has announced that it will reopen its doors to customers on Tuesday, March 15, almost two years to the day since it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

The attraction’s reopening will coincide with the extended St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday weekend and should bring a timely boost to the tourism industry in Tralee and other parts of Kerry.

It had originally been planned to reopen the Aqua Dome in July 2021 – after 15 months of closure but these plans had to be shelved, at the last, minute, when the Government maintained Covid restrictions on unvaccinated people accessing indoor entertainment and leisure venues. At the time a target reopening date of Easter 2022 was set.

CEO of the Aqua Dome, Kieran Ruttledge, said everyone at the facility is delighted to be reopening.

“We are very aware of the importance of the Aqua Dome as it brings so much business to Tralee. It’s widely known that many people visit the area primarily because of the Aqua Dome,” he said.

“We hope it will be business as normal for the years ahead and we look forward to welcoming our staff and regular customers back.”

Mr Ruttledge said that the Aqua Dome retained a core staff who have kept the place in excellent condition but plans for a new major attraction at the site were shelved because the funds were needed to offset losses caused by the closure.

“We are excited to welcome back our customers and we hope they will return in great numbers in the Spring and, in particular, during the peak months of July and August,” said Kieran Ruttledge

Management said they remain mindful that the reopening of the Aqua Dome, which is powered by both gas and electricity, comes at a time when energy costs are on the rise and insurance premiums continue to be high.

The Aqua Dome is one of Kerry’s most popular tourist attractions, drawing around 130,000 visitors each year. The majority of those visitors come during the summer months when up to 40 people would be employed in the facility.