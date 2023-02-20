Applications are now open for the 2023 Community Awards

2023 Kerry Community Awards were launched at the Rose Hotel in Tralee this week. Pictured holding this year’s applications at the launch were: Back row: Mark Sullivan and Aisling Foley of The Rose Hotel; Caroline Toal (PPN ); John Spillane (PPN); The Kerryman Deputy Editor Donal Nolan and Siobhan Murphy . Front row: Kerry Community Awards Chairman William Morrell (PPN); Sean Lyons (PPN); John Long (Chapter 23 Credit Union Chairman); The Kerryman Editor Kevin Hughes and Liz O’Donnell of Kerry County Council. Photo by Domnick Walsh

It's that time of year again, when community and voluntary groups across Kerry are rewarded – both financially and with silverware – for their hard work behind the scenes, all thanks to The Kerry Community Awards.

And this year the Community Awards Committee is delighted to announce a new venue for the event, The Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Meanwhile, it’s a sad goodbye to all at The Dromhall Hotel, who have been hosts since 2004 when Rathmore Social Action Group were the event’s first overall winners. Renovations mean the Killarney hotel will no longer be able to cater for the event but the journey continues and the committee can announce an exciting new partnership with The Rose Hotel for the next chapter of these prestigious awards.

Rose Hotel Manager Mark O’Sullivan and Aisling Foley were on hand to welcome committee members for the launch of this year’s events and they promise a smooth transition and are looking forward to the new venture

Last year’s awards were held later in the year due to Covid restrictions in place earlier in the year, but for 2023, the traditional May hosting returns and the date for the diary is Thursday, May 25.

The annual awards ceremony rewards entries short-listed on the night with the top 10 entries (gold winners) and next 10 (silver winners) receiving a monetary prize and plaque. The overall winner receives an overall monetary prize and trophy.

Just a select few have made it to the podium for this overall award but, if successful, the recognition has been a game changer for many groups.

Take for instance last year’s winners, Tralee International Resource Cenre (TIRC) who went on to win at the national Pride of Place Awards just a few months later.

TIRC Co-ordinator Mary Carroll explains just what winning the 2022 awards meant to the hard-working organisation:

“Winning the Kerry Community Awards was a wonderful boost for Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) staff and volunteers and a recognition of the work we have done over 13 years, which was really stepped up in our response to the Ukrainian crisis.

“It was an honour to be chosen from all the great groups present on the evening, who are all working so well on so many worthy causes. It gives us more motivation to carry on what we are doing and a real acknowledgement that the work we are doing is worthwhile and of benefit to all the community.

“It also helps to highlight the work we are doing and bring it to a wider audience, and help build awareness and knowledge on the supports needed for asylum seekers and refugees.

“It is a tribute to the wonderful staff and volunteer team that is at the heart of TIRC. Our work will continue, helping the integration of the international community who have made their new home in Kerry,” Marie added.

Application forms are now open and are available at:

- The Community Department, Kerry County Council, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee, and online at www.kerrycoco.ie.

- The Kerryman Office, Denny Street, Tralee;

- Kerry PPN www.kerryppn.ie;

- Kerry County Council Branch Libraries and Area Offices;

- Credit Union Offices in Kerry;

- Local Development Offices;

- Local Post Offices.

This year’s closing date is Friday, March 16.

If you need assistance in putting together an application, please make contact with your Local Development Office: NEWKD 066-7180190 / SKDP 066-9472724.

The Kerry Community Awards Committee is made up of representatives from the Kerry Public Participation Network (PPN), Kerry County Council, The Kerryman, Local Development Company (NEWKD), Udarás na Gaeltachta, Credit Union & Southern Marketing Design Media.