An appeal has been lodged to the Supreme Court against the South Kerry Greenway. Front Cllr Norma Moriarty, Jack Fitzpatrick, Shaunnagh O'Shea, Lisa O' Shea Below left to right Alan Landers, Eamon Casey, Luke Scanlon and Alex Gibbons

A further appeal has been lodged against the development of the South Kerry Greenway.

The appeal was lodged yesterday.

This will now further delay the project as a decision from the Supreme Court is awaited. It is not known yet how long this court process will take.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard. In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted permission for a 27km from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

The permission is subject to several conditions, and was subject to two challenges, one by Mr James Clifford and Mr Peter Sweetman; and the second by some local landowners, whose lands have been compulsorily acquired for the greenway.

In July, the planning decision by An Bord Pleanála was upheld by the High Court. The parties then sought Leave to Appeal this High Court decision, but this was refused in October.

This appeal to the Supreme Court is understood to be the final step those opposed to the project can take.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said the news is disappointing, but the legal process must be respected.

"It is disappointing, but we accept that due process must be followed, and we hope the Court will react in a speedy manner and that there will be a green light at the end of the process,” she said.