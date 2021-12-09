Appeal for help for Killarney Christmas festival following Storm Barra

The Christmas in Killarney committee has been left counting the cost of a devastating blow during Storm Barra which damaged a number of the spectacular floats that feature in the festive season magical parades.

The painstakingly created artistic floats were housed in a heavy-duty, purposely acquired marquee in the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium from where the parades commence on Saturday nights.

It is understood that the damage occurred just before lunchtime on Tuesday when Killarney was taking a real battering with trees being knocked and slates ripped off buildings.

The marquee had been secured in a walled-in corner of the outside pitch on the Lewis Road side of the stadium but the sheer force of the violent gusts ripped the structure open and caused significant damage to some of the floats.

“We are still assessing the cost of the damage but we expect that it will at least run to a couple of thousand euro such was the ornate features of the floats,” said Christmas in Killarney Chairman and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Niall Kelleher.

“The annual costs involved in running the Christmas in Killarney festival are very considerable and this was a big setback because, in the current climate, generating financial support was proving very difficult,” he added.

“If people want to offer support at this stage, they can donate online or buy a bulb for the Tree of Light Shine A Light project at one of the participating stores,” Mr Kelleher said.

Another blow by Storm Barra was to the Tree of Light in St Mary’s Cathedral which suffered damage to many of the bulbs due to the winds that batted the tree.

A number of the 4,500 energy-efficient feature bulbs on the 100ft tree were blown about in the strong gales with the connections becoming loose and there will be significant work and costs involved in repairing the damage