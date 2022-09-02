Apache to treat drivers and spectators in Killarney to free pizza this coming Friday

Apache Pizza is taking to the road as the official Tour Sponsor of Cannonball 2022. The popular pizza chain will serve free pizza to drivers and specators in Killarney this coming Friday, September 9 when the supercar fundraising roadshow stops over in the town. Pictured are Irish Rugby star Dave Kearney with a Porche 911 GT3 and Crispin McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at Apache Pizza with one of the vehicles which will support the event.

Cannonball spectators are in for an extra treat when the annual supercar event rolls into Killarney this coming Friday, September 9 thanks to Apache Pizza who will be laying on free pizza and merchandise for those who turn out to enjoy the always popular fundraising roadshow.

Killarney is the first stop-over town on this year’s Cannonball event, giving locals the opportunity to get up close and personal with over 200 of the finest supercars including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porche, Rolls Royce Bentley and Maserati.

Apache Pizza is supporting the three action-packed days of adrenaline fuelled adventure as an official Tour Sponsor and is using its national network of 183 stores to serve up free, tasty pizza to the thousands of spectators who are set to the welcome the Cannonball supercar convoy to the finish line each day.

The pizza chain will have a free pizza station close to the finish line at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney and local pizza fans are welcome to drop by to try some of the great tasting pizzas which have made Apache Pizza the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland and to also get their hands on some great merchandise, including discount vouchers, before they are all snapped up.

450 Cannonballers are taking part in the 1,000 kilometre long road-trip this year and Apache Pizza is also ensuring that they don’t go hungry by providing them with free pizza when they reach the finishing towns of Killarney, Sligo and Trim.

“Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time. Cannonball lets us showcase that like no other event and we are looking forward to taking to the road and to treating spectators in Killarney to some great tasting, free pizza,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

All proceeds from this year’s Cannonball will go towards The HOPE Foundation, an Irish charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India. HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

This year’s Cannonball is aiming to raise over €250,000 for the Hope Foundation by the end of September, building on its success of having already raised over €1.3 million for Irish charities since it first took to the road in 2019.

The Cannonball is renowned for the carnival atmosphere that it brings to host towns. This year’s event will have the highest numbers of cars and those attending the stop-over in Killarney will also be entertained by Brazilian dancers, live DJs and bands.

From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally free family day out. The organisers are also calling on spectators in Killarney to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for the best dressed.