'Anybody would be happy to hear he's gone' - Family of Yorkshire Ripper’s Irish victim speak out

Tadhg Evans speaks to John Brosnan, Kilflynn, whose sister Annie was left for dead by serial killer Peter Sutcliffe in 1975. She survived the attack, but died in 2008 a very different person

Yorkshire Ripper Murder Case Anna Rogulskyj, one of the seven victims of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe who escaped with her life, attends the Old Bailey in London during Sutcliffe's trial April 1981 Expand

Tadhg Evans

The pain caused by Peter Sutcliffe's savagery in the years leading up to his imprisonment in 1981 can't be measured just by looking at the number of lives he took and intended to take.

'The Yorkshire Ripper' murdered at least 13 women and attempted to murder at least seven others, but the impact of his brutality reverberated beyond those victims. It's still being felt.

Those he targeted were mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and those who survived were not immune to the gravity of what they'd encountered.

