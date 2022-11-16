Anti-social behaviour concern for residents appealing Killarney Glamping project

Residents of Castle Falls on the Ross Road who held a meeting to put together thier appeal to An Bord Pleanála following a decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning to Glamping pods at Killarney Racecourse.

The decision to grant planning to Killarney Glamping for a new project at Killarney Racecourse has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Residents of Castle Falls on the Ross Road have told The Kerryman they have lodged their appeal with An Bord Pleanála ahead of the deadline of today, Wednesday, November 16, and it is expected to be one of several appeals to the planning board.

Residents living in Castle Falls have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area as a result of the glamping pods.

The group had originally made a submission to Kerry County Council regarding the proposal. It was one of 22 submissions received by the council in relation to the project, with many concerns raised, including the effects the project would have on the scenic beauty of Killarney racecourse.

Castle Falls residents said this week they have a number of concerns but one of their key worries centres around anti-social behaviour when the glamping pods are occupied.

Castle Falls Residents Association Chairperson, Frank Doran, said they have raised their concerns regarding the potential of late-night parties at the site.

“We have a number of concerns including anti-social behaviour,” he said.

He said residents were also concerned about the visual impact of the glamping pods on this scenic Ross Road area.

Kerry County Council sought further information from the applicants in relation to the project, including 3D graphic designs in order to determine the effect the glamping pods would have on the beauty of the area.

Kerry County Council granted planning to Killarney Glamping for the project last month, and those opposed had four weeks to appeal this decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In granting planning, several conditions were attached, including that the development be managed and supervised by an individual located on site, on a 24-hour basis, during periods of occupation of one or more of the glamping pods. A detailed management plan outlining these measures was to be submitted to the council.

Several others submissions were made to the local authority regarding anti-social behaviour concerns, including a submission from Alan Goggin, who noted that the target for glamping pods would be hen and stag parties, which could lead to anti-social behaviour. Residents of the Demense also said that music and drinking at the site would have a detrimental effect on the residents.