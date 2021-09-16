Anseo concerts to hit right note

Liam O'Connor will be just one of those performing at the 'ANSEO Kerry' event over the next two weeks.

Kerry is set for an exciting few weekends of live music after it was announced that the county is to get its very own outdoor mini music and arts festival, the first of which will take place in Listowel this coming Saturday, September 18.

The festival, known as ‘ANSEO Kerry’, was created with the aim of helping performers to get back out there and performing once again now that the easing of COVID restrictions means that more and more gigs can take place.

The Listowel line-up this Saturday includes a mix of acts with something for everyone from brass band to pure pop, rocking rock, classics and trad including Eoghan Duignan. John Browne & Brendan O’Sullivan and ‘Liam O’Connor & Family’ to name but a few.

Not that Listowel is going to hog all the fun for itself however with Tralee and Killarney set to host their own night of music the following weekend on September 25 & 26.

‘This is such a positive initiative which has been carefully and safely designed to support those who locally work in the arts and live entertainment. This sector has been badly affected over the past 18 months. Not only will these live concerts be a boost to musicians, but will support staff whose livelihoods disappeared overnight, as well of course as being a great experience for those attending,” said Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Mayor of Kerry about the upcoming events.

Culture and local art will also be celebrated on a BIG SCREEN at all of these events highlighting local talent including super works from ‘Visual Arts Kerry’, Cill Rialaig Arts Centre, Kerry Biosphere and St John’s Theatre to name a few.

ANSEO Kerry will be a family-friendly, alcohol-free, ticket only event for 200 people in pods of four.

The concerts will be free of charge and there is expected to be much demand for these socially distanced shows. Tickets are limited but the shows will also be streamed online for those who can’t be there in person.

Tickets will be limited to 200 for each event and are bookable via http://www.anseokerry.com.