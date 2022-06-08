Anne’s needles point to hatfuls of cash for charity

Anne O'Sullivan with her grand daughter Isabel and Ursula O'Connell who called to the house in Baile 'n Treasna on Thursday to collect a donation of €800 for Kerry Hospice, which was raised from sales of Anne's hand-knitted hats. Photo by Declan Malone

Anne O’Sullivan is putting her knitting needles away for the summer so that she can devote her time to gardening, but this woman who has no time for idleness didn’t set aside her winter pastime without having something to show for it.

Anne knitted her way through the coronavirus lockdowns, making caps that she sold on both sides of the Atlantic. That knitting spree earned €1,100 which Anne donated jointly to Kerry Hospice and the Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus last July. And then – when there was time to spare from the garden – she did the same thing all over again, which left her with another pot of money for charity.

Since last July Anne has knitted another 200 woolly caps which were sold to, among others, the seanóirí in Ventry and Dingle. “I brought a bag of caps into Gairdin Mhuire and sold most of them… A dumb priest never got a parish,” said Anne, who added that she is very grateful to her friends and neighbours and especially the elderly in Ionad Caitlín Naofa in Ventry and Gairdín Mhuire in Dingle for their custom.

Anne is very grateful as well for the help – and good company – of her grand daughter Isabel, who is home for the summer from Waterford where she is studying Social Care in WIT.

The caps Anne knitted since last year raised €800, which she donated to Ursula O’Connell of Kerry Hospice last Thursday. “I’m giving all the money to West Kerry Hospice this time. If I gave it to the [Health Link] bus as well it’d be too much hassle and I just want to get it out of the house. So, I’m giving Ursula the whole lot and take it out the gate, and I’ll feel a whole lot lighter when it’s gone,” she said.

Free of her knitting needles and the money they raised for charity, Anne is now devoting her time to the garden where, she says, “a person is nearer to God than anywhere else in the world”. “The flowers are up and the money will be gone today so I’ll be a free bird,” she told The Kerryman.

After unburdening Anne of the money she had collected, Ursula said: “Today’s donation of €800 brings her total amount to date to Kerry Hospice to €1,350. In all Anne has raised €1,900 over the past few years creating her lovely hats - she has previously given €550 to Kerry Hospice and €550 to the Cork-Kerry Health Link Bus.

“We very much appreciate her generosity to the Hospice and wish her all the best with her future knitting projects… We are so thankful to her not only for the donations she makes but for her humour and goodwill always.

“She is a tonic to meet, ably assisted by her lovely granddaughter, Isabel.