Annascaul woman Josie Sayers marks the big 100 with no little style

Annascaul woman Josie Sayers made no fuss of turning 100 when she spoke to The Kerryman on hitting the milestone: “To me, it’s just another year,” she said.

But the last few days have seen plenty celebration, and the woman herself certainly enjoyed the moment, however much she played down the landmark itself.

Last Wednesday, August 10, she had a family Mass to mark exactly 100 years since she was born on the same date in 1922. On Saturday, the venue was Annascaul again, this time at the back of her son’s home, where a marquee was in place to welcome family and friends alike.

“The Mass was held here on my birthday. I just had family for that,” she said. “But I had my family and all my friends with me on Saturday, I’d say there was between 60 and 70 people.”

“We had a marquee put up, we got food looked after, it came out from Tralee. It was a nice atmosphere, and I think everyone enjoyed themselves,” the mother-of-five added.

Josie originally came from Ballyglasheen, about three miles out from the village she still lives in today. Originally O’Donnell, she was reared among a farming family alongside two brothers and two sisters, and while she offered no secret behind her own longevity, she pointed out that it’s a trait that’s in the blood.

“My two sisters lived to 98 and 92,” she said. “In fact, my husband, Garrett, lived to 95, he died in 2016. We were married nearly 70 years, we got married in 1947.

“I’m the oldest person around here [Annascaul], and even back in Dingle, there is nobody touching the 100 that I know of, no.

“But I am feeling grand. I have my full faculties and senses, and I’m able to get up and look after myself quite well.”

As we know, plenty changes have taken hold of Ireland over the past century, and even rural Kerry can’t be immune to the natural way of things. Josie sounds a wistful note in acknowledging that she had to say goodbye to many friends and relations over the years, but she’s thankful as well for having come through hard times in society – some in the distant past, others altogether more recent.

“The COVID times have been tough, although I’ve managed to escape it myself,” she said. “This was tough as I say, but I can remember the War years and the way food had to be rationed at the time. You’d get a half ounce of tea, a half ounce of this and that.

“Things were very bad in those days, people were poor – but they were happy, they had to make do with what they had.”

While Josie is sharp as a tack at 100, she’s also grateful for those around her, not least her five children.

“My son, Martin, is here [in Annascaul],” she said. “I have a son, Garry, in Tralee, and a son, James, in Killarney. I have a daughter, Marian, in Ballincollig, and a daughter, Kay, in Shannon.

“They’re very good to me,” she added.