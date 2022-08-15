Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Annascaul woman Josie Sayers marks the big 100 with no little style

Josie Sayers, Annascaul, with her daughters Kay and Marian, and her sons Gary and Martin, celebrating her 100th birthday over the weekend. Expand

Close

Josie Sayers, Annascaul, with her daughters Kay and Marian, and her sons Gary and Martin, celebrating her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Josie Sayers, Annascaul, with her daughters Kay and Marian, and her sons Gary and Martin, celebrating her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Josie Sayers, Annascaul, with her daughters Kay and Marian, and her sons Gary and Martin, celebrating her 100th birthday over the weekend.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Annascaul woman Josie Sayers made no fuss of turning 100 when she spoke to The Kerryman on hitting the milestone: “To me, it’s just another year,” she said.

But the last few days have seen plenty celebration, and the woman herself certainly enjoyed the moment, however much she played down the landmark itself.

Privacy