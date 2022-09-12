Annascaul legend Eileen Percival remembered in the West Kerry village

Eileen Percival was a much-loved woman in Annascaul and further afield, and her son, Martin, perhaps best summed up the regard in which she was held after her memorial service on Saturday: “We had a lot of tributes. She was so well loved, it was the only Funeral I’ve been to that had to have an interval!”

Eileen died in the UK on March 15, 2020, just shy of her 73rd birthday, and alongside their grief, her family also had to contend with the onset of COVID restrictions when the time came to celebrate Eileen’s life.

More than two years on from a Funeral service at which just 10 people could attend, her South Pole Inn in Annascaul held a recreation of that service to a significantly larger audience.

Family and friends from Annascaul, elsewhere in Kerry, and further afield met up at the pub her family has headed up for over 20 years, and it is still under their stewardship.

The day featured poetry, music, song, and dance, all in tribute to a woman who was at the heart of Annascaul. She moved from Bantry to the west Kerry village at age three before moving to the UK in her teens, but she returned decades later and became a passionate advocate of all things Annascaul, not least the legacy of her pub’s most famous proprietor, Antarctic explorer Tom Crean.

“It’s taken so long to organise something and get everyone together again, we’ve been waiting for all the restrictions to be lifted, and it was nice to have everyone back in the same place,” Martin told The Kerryman.

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone for waiting so long to celebrate her life, but she’s back home now and has been celebrated, and we’re very happy.”