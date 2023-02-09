Animation company led by Abbeydorney man heading to Berlin with new feature length film

Abbeydorney’s John Rice is Germany bound later this month with his animation company, Jam Media, who will be premiering their first feature-length animation, entitled ‘A Greyhound Of A Girl’, at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

The film, adapted from the novel by internationally acclaimed writer and national treasure Roddy Doyle, features the voices of a number of stellar Irish talents including Oscar-nominee Brendan Gleeson, Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe), renowned theatre and film actor Rosaleen Linehan, Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Bloodlands, Death and Nightingales) and the young voice of Mia O’Connor.

The film, supported by Screen Ireland, will be part of the BERLINALE Generation Kplus 2023 competition at the festival which runs from February 16 to February 26.

The synopsis of the film is as so:

Mary is 11 years old and has an insuppressible passion for cooking: she dreams of becoming a great chef. Her grandmother Emer, with whom she has a very special relationship, encourages her to make this dream come true but every path has its pesky obstacles and facing them turns into quite an adventure. Mary thus begins a journey across the barriers of time, in which four generations of women come together and get to know each other truly and deeply. A delicate coming-of-age story, sprinkled with irony.

“We are honoured to have the world premiere of ‘A Greyhound of a Girl’ at the distinguished Berlin Film Festival. We are delighted about this great news and would like to thank our wonderful team and partners," said John this week.

JAM Media, with operations in both Ireland and the United Kingdom, is one of the leading creators and producers of multi award-winning animated and live action content for the children’s and pre-school audience. The Bafta-award winning company prides itself on delivering high quality, innovative, story-driven brands across multiple platforms that are based around engaging characters with humour at their heart.

The company also runs the hugely successful festival Animation Dingle now in its 11th year.