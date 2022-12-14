Anger at heroin use in Tralee park

Some of the heroin needle kits found in Tralee Town Park in recent days.

A TRALEE woman has expressed shock and anger after she found used needles and other heroin paraphernalia in the Town Park.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, was walking her dog on Sunday morning when she found used ‘works’ kits close to the Park’s south west gate near the Brandon car-park.

A number of pharmacies in the greater Tralee area provide the kits to heroin users as part of the HSE’s needle exchange programme.

The kits usually include syringes, spoons, antiseptic wipes and vials of water and citric acid or vitamin C, that is used to dissolve heroin before it is injected.

Addicts are strongly encouraged to return used syringes to participating pharmacies when seeking new needles, but this is not strictly required.

Before 2017, intravenous heroin use was relatively rare in Tralee, with most of the roughly 100 addicts in the town choosing to smoke the drug.

Since then, injecting it has become more popular among local users and needles are found with increasing regularity in and around the Park.

This has led to frequent calls for gardaí to significantly step up their presence in the area to clamp down on public order issues, drinking and blatant drug use. These calls were repeated by the woman who made Sunday’s discovery.

“It’s getting out of control and nothing is ever done, even though the problem is obvious,” she told The Kerryman.

“You can be out walking your dog – or out with your children – on a lovely crisp Sunday morning and find them stepping over dirty, used heroin needles,” she said.