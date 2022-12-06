Anger and shock in Kerry village as planning granted to 5G mast across from local school

Sofia, Aria and Anna Brophy at the protest in Kilgarvan against a mast across from the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Local residents in Kilgarvan have vowed to continue their fight against the erection of mast just across from the local national school following the decision this week to grant planning to the 21m mast.

The community now say have no choice but to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála in a bid to stop the mast being put in place.

Eircom Ltd has applied to erect a 21-metre-high telecommunications structure and associated antennae and equipment at the Eircom exchange in Churchground, Kilgarvan. Kerry County Council granted planning to the mast with several conditions.

Residents strongly voiced their concerns against the proposal with 58 objections made to Kerry County Council during the planning process.

The majority of objections centre on health-and-safety concerns, particularly the welfare of the children attending the school, which is across from the proposed site. It is also close to residential homes.

Health remains a key concern says campaigner David Brophy this week and he said they will continue to fight to stop the erection of a mast.

Mr Brophy who organised an anti-mast meeting and following a demonstration at the school says that the feedback from local residents is one of anger, shock and disbelief.

"We are not against development of broadband infrastructure, purely the location of the mast, our ideal choice would be safe, wired fibre optic cabled broadband,” he said.

“Kerry County Council’s decision has left the local people with no option but to appeal to An Bord Plenála.”

The residents were supported by Cllrs Maura Healy-Rae and Johnny Healy-Rae. Their father, TD Danny Healy-Rae, has also objected.

Mr Brophy has cited concerns that the plan to put a mast in this location will effect future plans for the village which included the development of a park to the South of area where the mast is to be erected. Such plans he says will now be married by the mast.

"The mast will be overpowering and will take from the beautiful views from the park of the surrounding countryside and mountain views. Local people have concerns that this 21m tower will detract from the opportunities for the town to take advantage of eco-tourism in the future,” Mr Brophy said.

The council however in making its decision said the mast would “not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would not be contrary to the overall provisions of the current development plans for the area”.

The conditions include that other telecommunications operators can use this mast. It had been indicated that this mast could be co-located at another site but the developers deemed the other site not suitable.

Mr Brophy has criticised the decision not to use the other site instead of the current one near the school and houses.