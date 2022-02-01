Anger among Kerry supporters as online glitch prevents them from buying tickets for Kerry v Dublin game

1 September 2019; David Clifford of Kerry is tackled by Jonny Cooper of Dublin resulting in a second yellow card and a red card for Cooper during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Anger over an online glitch as supporters tried to purchase tickets for Kerry and Dublin at Austin Stack Park. Tickets are now sold out for the game. (Sportsfile).

Kerry football supporters are up in arms over an online glitch that led to them losing out on tickets for Saturday’s showdown between Dublin and Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

Tickets were sold out early on Monday evening, with many fans expressing anger over a technical problem on the website when trying to purchase tickets.

When the problem was eventually resolved several hours later, fans were told that all the tickets had gone. Supporters were also seen queuing outside Centra and Garvey’s SuperValu stores on Monday in a bid to get their hands on a precious ticket.

Kerry County Board Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan told The Kerryman on Monday that he is inundated with phone calls from irate fans demanding an explanation.

“There was always going to be a limited amount of tickets on sale for this game as capacity is 11,500,” he said.

"Online sales were disrupted due to the sheer volume of people looking to buy them. We have no control or input on this as everything comes from a central ticket point in Dublin,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He explained that of the 11,500 tickets available, 5,000 go to season ticket holders in Dublin and Kerry; a few hundred more tickets are given to the players, which leaves approximately 6,000 tickets for public sale.

“There is a huge demand which meant the online system crashed, and when they boosted it, the tickets were gone. Everyone is looking for tickets which just shows you the demand there is for the game,” he said.

Some angry supporters took to social media demanding the game be moved to Fitzgerald Stadium to allow for increased attendance, but this was deemed a non-runner as the fixtures were set before Christmas.

“These fixtures were made pre-Christmas. No one knew then that COVID restrictions would be lifted the way they have. Suddenly, everything was boosted two weeks ago but these games are put in place in November and confirmed in December,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan added how the huge demand for tickets is also indicative of people’s desire to get out and about, socially, after two-years of tedious COVID restrictions.

“People haven’t been out for a long time and they want to see the team. It’s just unfortunate this is where we are regarding this game,” he said.