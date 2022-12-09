An early Christmas gift to Killarney from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

The site of the new Community Hospital in Killarney. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has this week announced that work is to begin on the new 130-bed Killarney Community Hospital before Christmas.

The news comes almost 18 months after planning was granted and several years after it was first mooted. Machinery has moved on site to begin work and it so to be completed in 2024.

Earlier this week Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD and Minister for Mental Health and Older Persons, Mary Butler TD, have announced the awarding of the contact to deliver seven Community Nursing Units (CNU) under the HIQA compliance programme through Public Private Partnership (CNU PPP Project).

This includes the Killarney Community Nursing Unit and in total will see seven new residential care facilities and a total of 530 beds across the country over the coming years.

Equisisk have been appointed to design, build, finance and maintain the CNU facilities including Killarney for a 25-year period before handing back the facilities to the HSE. Under the terms of the contract, annual payments (unitary charge) of €24 million will be paid by the HSE to the PPP company for the 25-year term.

Planning was granted in mid- April 2020. The new community hospital is to be based on ground within St Finan's Complex, with a new access road from Lewis Road

Each new CNU is made up of a number of 25-bed households including single and twin bedrooms en-suite. This model creates a person-centred approach focusing on quality of life; providing an environment that reflects the comforts of home, with assistance provided as necessary around the performance of everyday tasks.

Dementia specific beds are included in Killarney which will be housed in three ten bed households.

Minister Donnelly said progress on the projects will be immediate.

“Awarding this contract will see the immediate commencement of construction on five of these sites, and the remaining two in the first quarter of 2023, with construction at all sites to be completed by 2024,” he said.

Killarney is among the sites that construction has already begun on.