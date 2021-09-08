An Bord sets March date for LNG decision

SHANNON LNG has lodged its fresh application for a gas plant with An Bord Pleanála, in a planning case due to be decided by March of next year. That’s the decision date set out by the Appeals Board this week as it prepares to consider the viability of the application – having given Shannon LNG, backed by multinational giant New Fortress Energy, permission to apply for back in June. The €650-million project would see the construction of a gas plant and electricity-generating power station on the famous industrially-zoned Ballylongford Landbank in North Kerry. Shannon LNG is now seeking permission of ten years’ duration for its newly-proposed ‘Shannon Technology and Energy Park consisting of power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty, onshore receiving facilities, above ground installation and all ancillary structures/works’ according to the application lodged on August 27 last; and as set out by the company in its announcement earlier this summer. It has sparked renewed hope among many in the region who say the area is crying out for the jobs such foreign direct investment would bring – after years of economic decline and the dispersal of its young population to the cities and bigger towns. Supporters also point to the growing awareness nationally of the need for a secure gas supply –rather than an imported one in the near future – at a time of concern for electricity generation under the new climate change targets. It’s feared the country is facing into a period of power outages with fossil-fuel-burning stations being phased out while renewables struggle to bridge the gap. The argument was set out in a recent report released by the Irish Academy of Engineering, ‘Sustainable Electricity in 2030.’ In it, the authors look to a future after the depletion of Irish reserves by 2030: “By 2030 Ireland’s domestic gas production will have ceased and the country will have to import all its natural gas requirements through the UK. “By that date..the UK will import up to 75 per cent of its natural gas requirements. Against this background the Academy has pointed out the strategic vulnerability of Ireland’s gas supply (and consequently its electricity supply) as the country will lie at the end of a long supply chain. It addresses concerns the LNG plant would import controversial fracked gas from the US. “The Govt can easily condition the licence of such an LNG facility to exclude the importation of such gas...the majority of natural gas traded internationally is not fracked.”