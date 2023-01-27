Amid speculation over Brendan Griffin’s future Census 2022 figures suggest Kerry will stay a five seater

Initial figures from the 2022 Census suggest Kerry is most likely to remain a single five seat constituency at the next general election. Stock Image

AMID the speculation about Brendan Griffin’s political future – and how his potential absence from the ballot could affect the General Election arithmetic in Kerry – there has been much discussion of the constituency itself and whether it will remain a single ‘five seater’.

The Constituency Commission is due to publish its findings this summer – based on an analysis of population figures from last year’s census – and sweeping changes are expected.

Some experts have predicted as many as 17 new TD’s will be needed to meet constitutional requirements but, even so, it is far from certain that Kerry would be one of the areas to receive an additional seat.

Based on population growth Kerry is technically entitled to an extra seat, but a closer look at the Census figures shows many other counties have a greater claim to extra representation in the Dáil.

According to the preliminary Census results that were published by the Central Statistics Office last summer the population of Kerry has grown by just over five per cent since 2016 and now stands at more than 155,000.

There are currently 155,258 people living in Kerry of whom the majority, 78,566, are women and 76,692 are men.

Kerry’s population growth rate was significant but it was actually among the lowest in the country with only Donegal and Kilkenny recording smaller increases.

While census data is used to guide Government policy across a vast swathes of issues the most immediate impact of these initial population figures will be on the next General Election and the makeup of the Dáil.

Under the Constitution there must be one TD for every 20,000 to 30,000 citizens. With Ireland’s population now at a little over 5.1 million the number of TDs in the Dáil will definitely have to increase by around 10 – from the current 160 – to meet the constitutional requirement as closely as possible.

Kerry – with 31,052 inhabitants per TD – would technically be entitled to another Dáil representative, which would require the county to again by split into two three seat constituencies rather than the current single five seat area.

However, this move – which would have enormous political ramifications – appears highly unlikely.

Of Ireland’s 39 Dáil constituencies 38 now have a population to TD ratio of over 30,000. While 20 constituencies now have a ratio of 32,000 or 33,000 people to each of their TDs.

As a result it would be expected that any changes urged by the Constituency Commission – which was by formed by Government soon after the census figures were released –and will take around a year to complete its work – will be focussed on those counties with the very highest TD to constituent ratios.

Even if as many as 17 to 20 new seats were to be created Kerry would most likely be one of the 18 constituencies left untouched.

We won’t know until the summer but as the speculation about Deputy Griffin continues the Constituency Commission will be at the forefront of local political minds.