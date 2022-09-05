Ambulance service honours man who saved teen’s life at sea

August 4 will go down as a tragic day on the county’s waters as siblings Muriel Eriksson and Dessie Byrne drowned in Ballybunion, but the date could have been even more catastrophic off Kerry’s coast but for incredible acts of bravery around the county.

In Com Dhíneol, a boy was rescued after coming into difficulty in the water off Corca Dhuibhne. Remarkably, on the exact same date in Fermoyle, on the peninsula’s north, former lifeguard John Timlin took to the water to rescue a girl in her mid-teens and prevent tragedy from striking twice in Kerry in a single day.

Today, Monday, the National Ambulance Service showed its appreciation of John’s courage and made a presentation to him on the beach where he rose to the task. After receiving a First Responder’s medal and a letter of commendation, John took The Kerryman through events on August 4.

“I live in Barrow but I have a house in Clochán, and I have a tourism business, brandonadventures.com,” he explained. “I do accommodation and offer a range of outdoor activities, surfing lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, guided hikes up Mount Brandon. I was at the beach and had a lesson on the morning, and I’d packed up and was ready to go home. I stayed for a little longer than usual because I had to reply to an e-mail, luckily as it turned out. Someone tapped on the window, I was parked the other way, ready to leave, but they said I was needed. I came out and saw a girl, quite hysterical, saying her friend was in trouble.

“That day had an unseasonably big swell, and they create rip currents…summertime is usually calm , but it wasn’t that day. Two other girls had come to the beach with her, all three went swimming, and they went up to chest-depth. A wave came and washed them over, they had drifted down with the wind and into a rip current. The other two girls were able to escape, but the other girl was in trouble.

“I grabbed my board, hopped on, paddled out. I was a few minutes going out and thought I saw something and went in that direction. She was lying, a bit motionless, in the water. Her head was up, a wave washed over her, and I saw her cough, which was, of course, a good sign.”

John was able to position the girl on top of the board and take her back to shore. The ambulance brought her to UHK, where she stayed for two nights, receiving treatment for hypothermia and other issues arising from the incident. Thankfully, she recovered well and was able to meet John a few days later.

John, a former lifeguard at Ballybunion and Derrynane, said he was delighted if somewhat surprised at receiving the honour, but National Ambulance Service South Community Engagement Officer Jonathan Lynch said it was well-earned.

“This was on the back of feedback we got from ambulance crew who attended the scene on the day,” he said. “We wanted to honour his bravery in responding to this. Without his assistance, it might have been a different outcome.”

John added that while beaches such as Fermoyle might usually be safe, you should always take a check on conditions before taking to the water.

